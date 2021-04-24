MLS Leaders

Through Friday, April 23
|Goals
|Javier Hernandez, LA
|2
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|2
26 players tied with 1
|Assists
|Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL
|2
27 players tied with 1
___
|Shots
|Memo Rodriguez, HOU
|7
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|7
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|6
|Hany Mukhtar, NSH
|6
|Michael Barrios, COL
|5
|Robert Beric, CHI
|5
|Jhonder Cadiz, NSH
|5
|Emanuel Reynoso, MIN
|5
13 players tied with 4
___
|Shots on Goal
|Raul Ruidiaz, SEA
|5
|Gonzalo Higuain, MCF
|4
|Randall Leal, NSH
|4
|Michael Barrios, COL
|3
|Robert Beric, CHI
|3
|Nani, ORL
|3
|Maximiliano Urruti, HOU
|3
17 players tied with 2
___
|Cautions
31 players tied with 1
___
|Cards
|Y
|R
|TOTAL
32 players tied with 1
___
|Goals-Allowed Avg.
|Andre Blake, PHI
|0.00
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|0.00
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|0.00
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|0.00
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|0.00
|Eloy Room, CLB
|0.00
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|0.00
|William Yarbrough, COL
|0.00
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|0.50
|Marko Maric, HOU
|1.00
|John Pulskamp, KC
|1.00
|Chris Seitz, DC
|1.00
___
|Shutouts
|Andre Blake, PHI
|1
|Maxime Crepeau, VAN
|1
|Stefan Frei, SEA
|1
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|1
|Brad Guzan, ATL
|1
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|1
|Eloy Room, CLB
|1
|Pablo Sisniega, LFC
|1
|William Yarbrough, COL
|1
___
|Saves
|Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN
|11
|Pedro Gallese, ORL
|7
|Brad Stuver, ATX
|7
|Andre Blake, PHI
|6
|Jonathan Bond, LA
|6
|Jimmy Maurer, DAL
|6
|John Pulskamp, KC
|5
|Eloy Room, CLB
|5
|Dayne St. Clair, MIN
|5
|Matt Turner, NE
|5
___
