CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » MLS Leaders

MLS Leaders

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 11:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Through Friday, April 23

Goals
Javier Hernandez, LA 2
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 2

26 players tied with 1

Assists
Zachary Brault-Guillard, MTL 2

27 players tied with 1

___

Shots
Memo Rodriguez, HOU 7
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 7
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 6
Hany Mukhtar, NSH 6
Michael Barrios, COL 5
Robert Beric, CHI 5
Jhonder Cadiz, NSH 5
Emanuel Reynoso, MIN 5

13 players tied with 4

___

Shots on Goal
Raul Ruidiaz, SEA 5
Gonzalo Higuain, MCF 4
Randall Leal, NSH 4
Michael Barrios, COL 3
Robert Beric, CHI 3
Nani, ORL 3
Maximiliano Urruti, HOU 3

17 players tied with 2

___

Cautions

31 players tied with 1

___

Cards
Y R TOTAL

32 players tied with 1

___

Goals-Allowed Avg.
Andre Blake, PHI 0.00
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 0.00
Stefan Frei, SEA 0.00
Brad Guzan, ATL 0.00
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 0.00
Eloy Room, CLB 0.00
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 0.00
William Yarbrough, COL 0.00
Pedro Gallese, ORL 0.50
Marko Maric, HOU 1.00
John Pulskamp, KC 1.00
Chris Seitz, DC 1.00

___

Shutouts
Andre Blake, PHI 1
Maxime Crepeau, VAN 1
Stefan Frei, SEA 1
Pedro Gallese, ORL 1
Brad Guzan, ATL 1
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 1
Eloy Room, CLB 1
Pablo Sisniega, LFC 1
William Yarbrough, COL 1

___

Saves
Przemyslaw Tyton, CIN 11
Pedro Gallese, ORL 7
Brad Stuver, ATX 7
Andre Blake, PHI 6
Jonathan Bond, LA 6
Jimmy Maurer, DAL 6
John Pulskamp, KC 5
Eloy Room, CLB 5
Dayne St. Clair, MIN 5
Matt Turner, NE 5

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Navy rethinking plan to cut medical military billets

Warner says Senate committee working on bill to require mandatory reporting for cyber threats

Biden pushes bigger budget for IRS to collect $700B in taxes owed

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up