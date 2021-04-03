AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .889; Brantley, Houston, .667; Alberto, Kansas City, .600; Gallo, Texas, .600; Dahl, Texas, .556; Isbel, Kansas…

BATTING_Mercedes, Chicago, .889; Brantley, Houston, .667; Alberto, Kansas City, .600; Gallo, Texas, .600; Dahl, Texas, .556; Isbel, Kansas City, .556; Merrifield, Kansas City, .556; M.Taylor, Kansas City, .556; 9 tied at .500.

RUNS_Altuve, Houston, 7; Brantley, Houston, 5; Bregman, Houston, 4; Dahl, Texas, 4; Fletcher, Los Angeles, 4; Merrifield, Kansas City, 4; 17 tied at 3.

RBI_M.Taylor, Kansas City, 6; Mercedes, Chicago, 6; Merrifield, Kansas City, 6; N.Lowe, Texas, 6; Tucker, Houston, 6; Alvarez, Houston, 6; Bregman, Houston, 5; Gallo, Texas, 4; Pujols, Los Angeles, 4; Wendle, Tampa Bay, 4; Moore, Seattle, 4; J.Abreu, Chicago, 4.

HITS_Mercedes, Chicago, 8; Brantley, Houston, 6; Altuve, Houston, 5; Alvarez, Houston, 5; Dahl, Texas, 5; Isbel, Kansas City, 5; Merrifield, Kansas City, 5; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 5; 14 tied at 4.

DOUBLES_Brantley, Houston, 4; Alberto, Kansas City, 2; Alvarez, Houston, 2; Dahl, Texas, 2; Martinez, Boston, 2; Mercedes, Chicago, 2; Moore, Seattle, 2; Ev.White, Seattle, 2; 17 tied at 1.

TRIPLES_W.Castro, Detroit, 1; Isbel, Kansas City, 1; Kepler, Minnesota, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Margot, Tampa Bay, 1; Walsh, Los Angeles, 1.

HOME RUNS_Buxton, Minnesota, 2; Sánchez, New York, 2; Bregman, Houston, 2; M.Taylor, Kansas City, 2; Merrifield, Kansas City, 2; Meadows, Tampa Bay, 2; 19 tied at 1.

STOLEN BASES_Semien, Toronto, 2; Tauchman, New York, 2; Buxton, Minnesota, 1; Gallo, Texas, 1; Gonzalez, Boston, 1; Grossman, Detroit, 1; Laureano, Oakland, 1; Moore, Seattle, 1; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 1; Robert, Chicago, 1.

PITCHING_19 tied at 1-0.

ERA_25 tied at 0.00.

STRIKEOUTS_Berríos, Minnesota, 12; Bieber, Cleveland, 12; Kikuchi, Seattle, 10; Cole, New York, 8; Giolito, Chicago, 8; Houck, Boston, 8; Luzardo, Oakland, 8; Cobb, Los Angeles, 7; McCullers Jr., Houston, 7; 5 tied at 6.

