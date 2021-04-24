CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Key things US needs to tackle in vaccine rollout | Why some are skipping their 2nd dose | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Julio, Real Salt Lake beat Minnesota United 2-1

The Associated Press

April 24, 2021, 10:23 PM

MINNESOTA (AP) — Anderson Julio scored two goals, Rubio Rubín assisted both, and Real Salt Lake opened its season with a 2-1 win over Minnesota United on Saturday night.

Julio, in his MLS debut, opened the scoring for Real Salt Lake (1-0-0) in the 31st minute at the end of a counterattack that he started from behind midfield. Rubín smothered Chase Gasper’s attempt to clear away Julio’s initial pass and Julio was the first to the loose ball, smashing home a right-footed shot from just inside the top of the 18-yard box.

Julio made it 2-0 in the 41st minute when Rubín chased down Gasper’s errant backpass and squared to Julio for the tap-in.

Robin Lod finished Justin McMaster’s pass in the 86th minute to give Minnesota (0-2-0) its first goal of the season. The Loons lost to the Seattle Sounders 4-0 in the season opener.

After the final whistle, Real Salt Lake Goalkeeper David Ochoa punted the game ball into the Wonderwall, Minnesota’s supporters’ section, and Minnesota’s Hassani Dotson and Romain Metanire confronted him. The opposing players had to be separated after a brief scuffle.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

