Fiorentina wins 2-1 at Verona to boost chances of survival

The Associated Press

April 20, 2021, 7:41 PM

VERONA, Italy (AP) — Fiorentina won 2-1 at Hellas Verona in Serie A on Tuesday to boost its chances of avoiding relegation.

A first-half Dušan Vlahović penalty and a Martín Cáceres goal against his former team secured the win for Fiorentina although Eddie Salcedo’s header 18 minutes from time set up a nervy finale.

Fiorentina moved eight points above the relegation zone, ahead of the rest of the midweek games.

Verona remained safely in mid-table despite its sixth defeat in seven matches.

It was coach Giuseppe Iachini’s first win since returning to the Fiorentina bench after a draw and two losses.

Fiorentina, which went into a training retreat ahead of the match, next faces nine-time defending champion Juventus.

Both clubs were on a poor run of results and it was Fiorentina that broke the deadlock on the stroke of halftime when Vlahović converted a penalty after Antonín Barák bundled over Giacomo Bonaventura.

Cáceres scored Fiorentina’s second in the 65th minute after Verona failed to clear a free kick, but substitute Salcedo reduced the deficit seven minutes later.

