English League Cup Champions

2021 — Manchester City
2020 — Manchester City
2019 — Manchester City
2018 — Manchester City
2017 — Manchester United
2016 — Manchester City
2015 — Chelsea
2014 — Manchester City
2013 — Swansea
2012 — Liverpool
2011 — Birmingham
2010 — Manchester United
2009 — Manchester United
2008 — Tottenham
2007 — Chelsea
2006 — Manchester United
2005 — Chelsea
2004 — Middlesbrough
2003 — Liverpool
2002 — Blackburn
2001 — Liverpool
2000 — Leicester City
1999 — Tottenham
1998 — Chelsea
1997 — Leicester City
1996 — Aston Villa
1995 — Liverpool
1994 — Aston Villa
1993 — Arsenal
1992 — Manchester United
1991 — Sheffield Wednesday
1990 — Nottingham Forest
1989 — Nottingham Forest
1988 — Luton Town
1987 — Arsenal
1986 — Oxford United
1985 — Norwich City
1984 — Liverpool
1983 — Liverpool
1982 — Liverpool
1981 — Liverpool
1980 — Wolverhampton Wanderers
1979 — Nottingham Forest
1978 — Nottingham Forest
1977 — Aston Villa
1976 — Manchester City
1975 — Aston Villa
1974 — Wolverhampton Wanderers
1973 — Tottenham
1972 — Stoke City
1971 — Tottenham
1970 — Manchester City
1969 — Swindon Town
1968 — Leeds United
1967 — Queen’s Park Rangers
1966 — West Bromwich Albion
1965 — Chelsea
1964 — Leicester City
1963 — Birmingham City
1962 — Norwich City
1961 — Aston Villa
