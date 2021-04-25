CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Family indicted, accused of selling bleach as COVID cure | COVID-19 numbers you should be encouraged by | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
English League Cup Champions

The Associated Press

April 25, 2021, 2:43 PM

2021 — Manchester City

2020 — Manchester City

2019 — Manchester City

2018 — Manchester City

2017 — Manchester United

2016 — Manchester City

2015 — Chelsea

2014 — Manchester City

2013 — Swansea

2012 — Liverpool

2011 — Birmingham

2010 — Manchester United

2009 — Manchester United

2008 — Tottenham

2007 — Chelsea

2006 — Manchester United

2005 — Chelsea

2004 — Middlesbrough

2003 — Liverpool

2002 — Blackburn

2001 — Liverpool

2000 — Leicester City

1999 — Tottenham

1998 — Chelsea

1997 — Leicester City

1996 — Aston Villa

1995 — Liverpool

1994 — Aston Villa

1993 — Arsenal

1992 — Manchester United

1991 — Sheffield Wednesday

1990 — Nottingham Forest

1989 — Nottingham Forest

1988 — Luton Town

1987 — Arsenal

1986 — Oxford United

1985 — Norwich City

1984 — Liverpool

1983 — Liverpool

1982 — Liverpool

1981 — Liverpool

1980 — Wolverhampton Wanderers

1979 — Nottingham Forest

1978 — Nottingham Forest

1977 — Aston Villa

1976 — Manchester City

1975 — Aston Villa

1974 — Wolverhampton Wanderers

1973 — Tottenham

1972 — Stoke City

1971 — Tottenham

1970 — Manchester City

1969 — Swindon Town

1968 — Leeds United

1967 — Queen’s Park Rangers

1966 — West Bromwich Albion

1965 — Chelsea

1964 — Leicester City

1963 — Birmingham City

1962 — Norwich City

1961 — Aston Villa

