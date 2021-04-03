CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Home » Sports » Edmonton takes home win…

Edmonton takes home win streak into matchup with Vancouver

The Associated Press

April 3, 2021, 3:05 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Vancouver Canucks (16-18-3, fifth in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (23-14-1, second in the North Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton hosts Vancouver looking to extend its seven-game home winning streak.

The Oilers are 23-14-1 against North Division opponents. Edmonton ranks fifth in the Nhl with 30.2 shots per game and is averaging 3.3 goals.

The Canucks are 16-18-3 against the rest of their division. Vancouver averages 9.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 41 total minutes.

In their last meeting on March 13, Vancouver won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Leon Draisaitl leads the Oilers with a plus-21 in 38 games this season. Connor McDavid has six goals and 10 assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jordie Benn leads the Canucks with a plus-five in 31 games this season. Bo Horvat has 10 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Canucks: 6-3-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.6 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .925 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.

Canucks: Elias Pettersson: out (upper body), Tanner Pearson: out (lower body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

USDA, Energy taking a page out of DoD’s IT, cyber playbooks

Pandemic telework has been a boon for DoD worker productivity, IG says

Former OPM executives warn of tough path ahead to put NAPA recommendations in action

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up