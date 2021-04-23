CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | COVID-19 vaccine protection | Virginia to ease social gathering limits | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Boniek says Euro 2020…

Boniek says Euro 2020 games moved to Seville, St. Petersburg

The Associated Press

April 23, 2021, 5:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Poland’s group games at the European Championship have been moved to Seville and St. Petersburg, the president of the country’s soccer federation said Friday.

The post from Zbigniew Boniek’s official Twitter account came while he was attending a UEFA executive committee meeting that was deciding on changes to the 12-city hosting plan for Euro 2020.

Poland, Spain, Sweden and Slovakia were scheduled to play their Group E matches in Spain and Ireland. Bilbao and Dublin were selected as host cities in 2014 but their places have been at risk because authorities there could not give UEFA guarantees of welcoming enough fans into stadiums amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The three games in Bilbao have apparently been moved within Spain to Seville. St. Petersburg, which is already hosting four games in the tournament, is set to gain the three Group E games from Dublin.

Russia appears to be gaining more matches despite a Court of Arbitration for Sport ban on being selected to host world championships. UEFA, which is a European body, is not bound by December’s ruling at CAS.

Euro 2020 opens on June 11 after a one-year postponement because of the pandemic.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House debates two sets of changes designed to improve VA accountability office

Here’s what 3 USPS nominees face if confirmed to serve on agency board

Space Force wants new offices under its Space Systems Command

Army to start unifying enterprise, tactical networks by next year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up