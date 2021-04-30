CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Updated DC-region mask guidance | Va. counties offer vaccine self-scheduling | DC outdoor pools to reopen | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 30, 2021, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Boston 16 10 .615 _
Tampa Bay 13 13 .500 3
Toronto 11 12 .478
Baltimore 11 14 .440
New York 11 14 .440

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 15 8 .652 _
Chicago 14 10 .583
Cleveland 11 12 .478 4
Minnesota 8 15 .348 7
Detroit 8 18 .308

West Division

W L Pct GB
Oakland 16 10 .615 _
Seattle 14 12 .538 2
Los Angeles 12 11 .522
Houston 13 12 .520
Texas 11 15 .423 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Atlanta 12 13 .480 _
Philadelphia 12 13 .480 _
New York 9 10 .474 _
Miami 11 13 .458 ½
Washington 9 12 .429 1

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 15 10 .600 _
St. Louis 13 12 .520 2
Pittsburgh 12 12 .500
Cincinnati 11 13 .458
Chicago 11 14 .440 4

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 16 9 .640 _
Los Angeles 16 10 .615 ½
San Diego 14 12 .538
Arizona 13 12 .520 3
Colorado 9 16 .360 7

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Oakland 3, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 3, 10 innings

Seattle 1, Houston 0

Chicago White Sox 3, Detroit 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Chicago White Sox 11, Detroit 0, 7 innings, 2nd game

Texas 4, Boston 1

Friday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Turnbull 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 3-1) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 1-2), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Harvey 0-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 1-2), 4:07 p.m.

Houston (Urquidy 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Boston (Rodríguez 4-0) at Texas (Lyles 1-2), 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-2) at Seattle (Newsome 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Houston at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Baltimore at Oakland, 4:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Philadelphia 3, 10 innings

Milwaukee 2, L.A. Dodgers 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Atlanta 3

Arizona 5, Colorado 3

Friday’s Games

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 7:37 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Miami (Campbell 0-1) at Washington (Corbin 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Davies 1-2) at Cincinnati (Castillo 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Walker 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 2-2), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 4-0) at Pittsburgh (Cahill 1-2), 6:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 1-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-0), 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Morton 2-1) at Toronto (TBD), 7:37 p.m.

Colorado (Gomber 1-3) at Arizona (Gallen 1-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 1:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Toronto, 1:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:08 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

