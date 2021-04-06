CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
April 6, 2021

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Baltimore 3 1 .750 _
Toronto 3 1 .750 _
New York 2 2 .500 1
Tampa Bay 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Kansas City 3 1 .750 _
Minnesota 3 1 .750 _
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 2 3 .400
Cleveland 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 1 .800 _
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
Seattle 2 2 .500
Texas 1 3 .250
Oakland 0 5 .000 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 4 0 1.000 _
Washington 0 0 .000 2
New York 0 1 .000
Miami 1 3 .250 3
Atlanta 0 3 .000

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 3 1 .750 _
Cincinnati 3 1 .750 _
St. Louis 2 2 .500 1
Milwaukee 1 3 .250 2
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 4 1 .800 _
San Diego 3 2 .600 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500
Arizona 1 3 .250
Colorado 1 3 .250

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Minnesota 15, Detroit 6

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 0

Toronto 6, Texas 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Baltimore 0

Boston 11, Tampa Bay 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 0

L.A. Angels 7, Houston 6

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 6:35 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City (TBD) at Cleveland (Bieber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Maeda 0-0) at Detroit (Boyd 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0) at Boston (Eovaldi 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Toronto (Ryu 0-0) at Texas (Gibson 0-0), 2:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 0-0) at Seattle (Dunn 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Means 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 4:10 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Miami 1

Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 3

Chicago Cubs 5, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 10, Oakland 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Atlanta at Washington, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta at Washington, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta (Fried 0-0) at Washington (TBD), 12:05 p.m., 1st game

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-0) at Cincinnati (Castillo 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1), 2:20 p.m.

Atlanta (TBD) at Washington (TBD), 3:05 p.m., 2nd game

L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0) at Oakland (Luzardo 0-1), 3:37 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peterson 0-0) at Philadelphia (Nola 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Gausman 0-0) at San Diego (Snell 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Flaherty 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-0) at Colorado (Senzatela 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Arizona at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 4:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

