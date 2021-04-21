CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Biden to push shots for all | New vaccine advisor for Prince George's Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Alaphilippe, Van der Breggen…

Alaphilippe, Van der Breggen win Flèche Wallonne races

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 11:03 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HUY, Belgium (AP) — Julian Alaphilippe earned his third victory in the Flèche Wallonne one-day classic on Wednesday, overtaking Spanish Vuelta champion Primoz Roglič on the final ascent to the finish line.

Roglič, the Tour de France runner-up, attacked up the grueling Mur de Huy about 350 meters from the finish but couldn’t hold off the 28-year-old Frenchman, who also won in 2018 and ’19.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider finished the 194-kilometer (120-mile) course in 4 hours, 36 minutes, 25 seconds. Roglič was credited with the same time and 40-year-old Alejandro Valverde of Spain was third, six seconds back.

Alaphilippe wagged his finger and smiled after edging the Slovenian at the finish of the 85th edition of the race.

The peloton swallowed up the last of a breakaway group with only 1.5 kilometers left when French rider Maurits Lammertink was caught at the bottom of the Mur de Huy.

Before the race, Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar and defending champion Marc Hirschi were last-minute withdrawals after their UAE Team Emirates team had two positive coronavirus tests, even though the team was previously vaccinated.

In the women’s race, world champion Anna van der Breggen won for the seventh straight time by outclimbing Kasia Niewiadoma on the final ascent.

“I think It was the most difficult one. I’m really happy to finish it off like that,” the 31-year-old Dutch rider said.

Last year’s Flèche Wallonne was pushed back to September because of the coronavirus pandemic.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

COVID-19 successes set new expectations for federal acquisition community

OMB, OPM to set up new hiring assessment line of business as part of IT modernization push

Van Hollen, Blunt introduce bill to keep agencies on top of emerging tech

Defense Health Program facing $1.8B budget shortfall for 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up