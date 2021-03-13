CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
The Latest: Missouri State out of MVC women’s tournament

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

No. 21 Missouri State pulled out of the Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament on Saturday after a positive COVID-19 test was found in Bradley’s program the night before.

The two teams were scheduled to meet in the semifinals, but the Lady Bears decided to skip the game and head home. They’re expected to make the NCAA Tournament when the field is announced Monday.

The conference had decided before the tournament that it would reseed teams in the event a game wouldn’t be played because of the coronavirus. Drake, which was the highest remaining seed, was given a bye to the finals and will play the winner of the Bradley-Loyola, Chicago game on Sunday.

The Bulldogs also had a positive coronavirus test in their program.

Every team has been testing daily and these were the first positive results found. Subsequent contact tracing revealed that both Bradley and Drake had enough players to still safely play.

