SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 26 17 8 1 0 35 78 54
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 24 6 13 5 0 17 52 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Birmingham 2

Pensacola at Knoxville, ppd

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Sports

Sports

