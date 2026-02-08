NCAA Women’s Basketball Top 25 Schedule

All Times EST Sunday’s Games No. 2 UCLA (22-1) at No. 8 Michigan (20-3), 3 p.m. No. 3 South Carolina…

All Times EST

Sunday’s Games

No. 2 UCLA (22-1) at No. 8 Michigan (20-3), 3 p.m.

No. 3 South Carolina (23-2) vs. No. 19 Tennessee (15-5), 3 p.m.

No. 5 LSU (21-3) at Auburn (13-11), 2 p.m.

No. 6 Louisville (21-4) at Syracuse (19-4), Noon

No. 9 Ohio State (21-3) at Oregon (18-7), 3 p.m.

No. 14 TCU (21-3) at Colorado (15-8), 3 p.m.

No. 17 Duke (17-6) vs. SMU (8-15), 2 p.m.

No. 21 Alabama (20-4) at Texas A&M (8-10), 6 p.m.

No. 24 Washington (17-6) at Wisconsin (13-10), 3 p.m.

No. 25 North Carolina (19-5) at Wake Forest (13-11), 2 p.m.

