CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 20, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 21 15 3 2 1 33 58 42
Knoxville 25 16 8 1 0 33 75 52
Pensacola 25 11 10 2 2 26 68 66
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 23 6 13 4 0 16 50 84

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 4 p.m.

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Macon, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up