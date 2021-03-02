All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|16
|12
|2
|1
|1
|26
|43
|28
|Huntsville
|19
|10
|8
|1
|0
|21
|59
|56
|Pensacola
|21
|9
|9
|2
|1
|21
|56
|59
|Knoxville
|18
|9
|8
|1
|0
|19
|50
|46
|Birmingham
|18
|6
|8
|4
|0
|16
|44
|63
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
