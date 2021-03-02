All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 16 12 2 1 1 26 43 28 Huntsville 19 10 8 1 0 21 59 56 Pensacola 21 9 9 2 1 21 56 59 Knoxville 18 9 8 1 0 19 50 46 Birmingham 18 6 8 4 0 16 44 63

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Macon, 7:30 p.m.

Huntsville at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.