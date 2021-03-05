CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Remaining Free Agents

Remaining Free Agents

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 7:28 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — The 37 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BOSTON (1) — Jackie Bradley Jr., of.

CHICAGO (1) — Edwin Encarnación, dh.

HOUSTON (2) — Brad Peacock, rhp; Josh Reddick, of.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Alex Gordon, of.

MINNESOTA (1) — Jake Odorizzi, rhp.

NEW YORK (1)— Erik Kratz, c.

TEXAS (2) — Juan Nicasio, rhp; Edinson Vólquez, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Mike Leake, rhp.

ATLANTA (4) — Tyler Flowers, c; Shane Greene, rhp; Cole Hamels, lhp; Nick Markakis, of.

CHICAGO (2) — Daniel Descalsco, 2b; Josh Phegley, c.

CINCINNATI (1) — Tyler Thornburg, rhp.

COLORADO (3) — Matt Kemp, of; Daniel Murphy, 1b; A.J. Ramos, rhp.

MIAMI (3) — Francisco Cervelli, c; Logan Forsythe, inf; Sean Rodríguez, 3b.

MILWAUKEE (3) — Ryan Braun, of; Jedd Gyorko, 3b; Eric Sogard, 2b.

NEW YORK (5) — Yoenis Céspedes, of; Jared Hughes, rhp; Eduardo Núñez, 2b; Rick Porcello, rhp; René Rivera, c.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — José Álvarez, lhp; David Robertson, rhp

ST. LOUIS (1) — Matt Wieters, c,

SAN FRANCISCO (1) — Trevor Cahill, rhp.

WASHINGTON (2) — Howie Kendrick,1b-inf; Aníbal Sánchez, rhp.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up