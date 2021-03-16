CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Here's what could fuel or curb a new infection wave | Va. on pace to meet vaccination goals | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Rafael Nadal pulls out of Miami Open because of back issue

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 1:05 PM

MIAMI (AP) — Rafael Nadal pulled out of the Miami Open on Tuesday because of the bad back that bothered him during the Australian Open.

The hard-court tournament begins next Tuesday.

“For the moment I need to fully recover from my back problem and start to get ready for the upcoming clay court season in Europe,” Nadal said in a statement.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion earlier withdrew from this month’s tournament at Rotterdam, Netherlands. At the Australian Open he lost in the quarterfinals to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

