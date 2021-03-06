CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Biden says US to reach 100 million-dose goal Friday | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Predators center Matt Duchene put on IR, out 3-5 weeks

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 2:38 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators placed Matt Duchene on injured reserve Saturday with a lower-body injury that is expected to sideline the veteran center for three to five weeks.

Duchene becomes the fourth Nashville player placed on IR since Tuesday, when defenseman Ryan Ellis and forward Luke Kunin were ruled out. Goalie Juuse Saros went on injured reserve Thursday.

The Predators went into Saturday’s game with Florida having lost two straight and ranked sixth in the Central Division.

Duchene has eight points in 23 games this season along with a minus-11 rating. He is under contract with Nashville for $8 million a year through the 2025-26 season.

The Predators also called up forward Mathieu Olivier and defenseman Alexandre Carrier from the taxi squad. They reassigned Michael McCarron to the taxi squad and moved forward Tanner Jeannot to AHL Chicago from the taxi squad.

