CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

NASCAR-Xfinity Alsco Uniforms 300 Results

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Saturday

At Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Las Vegas.

Lap length: 1.50 miles

(Start position in parentheses)

1. (10) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet, 200 laps, 56 points.

2. (3) Daniel Hemric, Toyota, 200, 53.

3. (4) Brandon Jones, Toyota, 200, 47.

4. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford, 200, 44.

5. (34) Noah Gragson, Chevrolet, 200, 39.

6. (13) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 200, 41.

7. (9) Josh Berry, Chevrolet, 200, 30.

8. (6) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 200, 38.

9. (22) Harrison Burton, Toyota, 200, 31.

10. (5) Jeb Burton, Chevrolet, 200, 27.

11. (25) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 200, 28.

12. (40) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet, 200, 0.

13. (23) Santino Ferrucci, Toyota, 200, 24.

14. (37) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 200, 35.

15. (21) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, 200, 22.

16. (24) Josh Williams, Chevrolet, 200, 21.

17. (8) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, 199, 20.

18. (26) Joe Graf Jr, Chevrolet, 199, 19.

19. (30) Jeffrey Earnhardt, Chevrolet, 199, 18.

20. (38) Colby Howard, Chevrolet, 199, 17.

21. (14) Landon Cassill, Chevrolet, 199, 16.

22. (39) Bayley Currey, Chevrolet, 199, 15.

23. (35) Ryan Vargas, Chevrolet, 199, 14.

24. (15) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 199, 13.

25. (16) Dexter Bean, Chevrolet, 198, 12.

26. (32) Jesse Little, Chevrolet, 198, 11.

27. (36) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, 198, 10.

28. (29) Chad Finchum, Toyota, 198, 9.

29. (28) David Starr, Ford, 198, 8.

30. (27) Jade Buford, Chevrolet, 196, 7.

31. (20) Ty Dillon, Toyota, 195, 7.

32. (1) Myatt Snider, Chevrolet, 191, 5.

33. (19) Kyle Weatherman, Chevrolet, 184, 4.

34. (7) Brett Moffitt, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 0.

35. (17) Alex Labbe, Chevrolet, accident, 181, 2.

36. (33) Stefan Parsons, Chevrolet, garage, 137, 1.

37. (18) Timmy Hill, Ford, engine, 100, 1.

38. (11) Ryan Sieg, Ford, accident, 73, 1.

39. (31) Matt Mills, Chevrolet, electrical, 72, 1.

40. (12) Riley Herbst, Ford, accident, 56, 3.

___

Race Statistics were not immediately available.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up