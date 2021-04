Miami Open Results

Wednesday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami…

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 128

Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, def. Pedro Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-3.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Feliciano Lopez, Spain, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Yoshihito Nishioka, Japan, 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Alejandro Tabilo, Chile, 6-3, 6-1.

Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, def. Sam Querrey, United States, 6-3, 6-4.

Marcos Giron, United States, def. Tommy Paul, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Hugo Gaston, France, def. Dominik Koepfer, Germany, 6-1, 6-4.

Ernesto Escobedo, United States, def. Paolo Lorenzi, Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, def. Steve Johnson, United States, 7-5, 6-2.

Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, def. Federico Gaio, Italy, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. Mischa Zverev, Germany, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Lloyd Harris, South Africa, def. Emilio Nava, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (7).

Mackenzie McDonald, United States, def. Vasek Pospisil, Canada, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Laslo Djere, Serbia, def. Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, Spain, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Stefano Travaglia, Italy, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 128

Andrea Petkovic, Germany, def. Zhang Shuai, China, 7-5, 6-1.

Danielle Collins, United States, def. Kristina Mladenovic, France, 6-3, 6-3.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Katerina Siniakova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 7-5.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Irina-Camelia Begu, Romania, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-2, 2-6, 7-5.

Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Xiyu Wang, China, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Renata Zarazua, Mexico, def. Nao Hibino, Japan, 6-4, 4-6, 6-1.

Zheng Saisai, China, def. Fiona Ferro, France, 2-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Katie Boulter, Britain, def. Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, def. Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-2.

Alize Cornet, France, def. Svetlana Kuznetsova, Russia, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1.

Wang Qiang, China, def. Aliona Bolsova Zadoinov, Spain, 6-1, 3-6, 6-3.

Caroline Garcia, France, def. Mihaela Buzarnescu, Romania, 6-1, 6-2.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Olga Danilovic, Serbia, 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (3).

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Tsvetana Pironkova, Bulgaria, def. Marta Kostyuk, Ukraine, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3.

Storm Sanders, Australia, def. Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Italy, 6-1, 5-7, 6-1.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Camila Giorgi, Italy, 6-2, 6-4.

Kristina Kucova, Slovakia, def. Hailey Baptiste, United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-5.

Sloane Stephens, United States, def. Oceane Dodin, France, 6-7 (6), 6-4, 6-2.

