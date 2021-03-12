CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fitness centers, parks reopening | MCPS students returning sooner | Vaccine safety systems work | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Leipzig signs Dutch forward Brobbey for free from Ajax

The Associated Press

March 12, 2021, 7:05 AM

LEIPZIG, Germany (AP) — Leipzig signed Dutch forward Brian Brobbey on Friday on a free transfer from Ajax for next season.

The Bundesliga club said the 19-year-old Brobbey, a Netherlands youth international, signed a four-year contract through 2025, effective July 1.

Brobbey’s transfer led to a dispute between Dutch soccer federation sporting director Nico-Jan Hoogma and Ajax counterpart Marc Overmars. Overmars had been trying to extend Brobbey’s contract but Hoogma encouraged the forward to move to Leipzig.

Brobbey scored two goals in seven league appearances for Ajax this season and two in three Europa League appearances. He made his debut for the Dutch powerhouse on Oct. 31, when he scored after coming on as a substitute in a 5-2 win over Fortuna Sittard.

