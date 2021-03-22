CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
American defender Chris Gloster signs with New York City

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 11:28 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — American defender Chris Gloster has been signed by Major League Soccer’s New York City from PSV Eindhoven’s youth system.

The 20-year-old agreed Monday to a three-year contract that includes two options. NYCFC obtained his MLS homegrown priority rights from the New York Red Bulls in Monday for $100,000 in general allocation money plus $300,000 in conditional general allocation money that depends on specified benchmarks being met during his MLS contract.

Gloster is from Montclair, New Jersey, and played for the U.S. at the 2019 Under-20 World Cup. He appeared in 22 games for PSV’s reserve team in the second tier after 16 games with Hannover’s reserve team in the German fourth tier. He joined NYCFC in training in Florida last week.

