2022 World Cup Qualifying

All Times EDT SOUTH AMERICA Top four teams qualify Fifth place advances to playoff GP W D L GF GA Pts Brazil 4 4 0 0 12 2 12 Argentina 4 3 1 0 6 2 10 Ecuador 4 3 0 1 13 6 9 Paraguay 4 1 3 0 6 5 6 Uruguay 4 2 0 2 7 7 6 Chile 4 1 1 2 6 6 4 Colombia 4 1 1 2 6 11 4 Venezuela 4 1 0 3 2 6 3 Peru 4 0 1 3 4 10 1 Bolivia 4 0 1 3 5 12 1 Thursday, March 25 At La Paz, Bolivia Bolivia vs. Peru, 5 p.m. At Caracas, Venezuela Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 6 p.m. At Santiago, Chile Chile vs. Paraguaym 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 26 At Barranquilla, Colombia Colombia vs. Brazil, 6 p.m. At Santiago del Estero Argentina vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 30 At Quito, Ecuador Ecuador vs. Chile, 5 p.m. At Montevideo, Uruguay Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 6:30 p.m. At AsunciĆ³n, Paraguay Paraguay vs. Colombia, 7:15 p.m. At Recife, Brazil Brazil vs. Argentina, 8:30 p.m. At Lima, Peru Peru vs. Venezuela, 9 p.m. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.