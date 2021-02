Saturday, Feb. 13 EAST Fairleigh Dickinson 50, Wagner 48 Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 65 Temple 58, East Carolina 57…

Saturday, Feb. 13

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 50, Wagner 48

Michigan St. 78, Penn St. 65

Temple 58, East Carolina 57

Towson 90, Northeastern 69

MIDWEST

Green Bay 70, Ill.-Chicago 45

___

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.