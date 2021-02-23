CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Senate OKs $1.9T virus relief bill | Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
U19 European Championships canceled for 2nd straight year

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 10:37 AM

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The annual Under-19 European Championships in men’s and women’s soccer were canceled Tuesday for the second straight year.

UEFA said government-imposed rules amid the coronavirus pandemic led to the decision.

“The traveling of teams and staging of mini-tournaments would prove very difficult,” UEFA said.

The men’s tournament was to have more than 50 countries playing in qualifying groups in March, leading to an eight-team final event in Romania starting June 30.

Women’s qualifiers were scheduled in April ahead of a final tournament in Belarus in July.

The 2020 editions were canceled in Northern Ireland and Georgia, respectively for men and women.

