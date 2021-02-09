CORONAVIRUS NEWS: House passes $1.9T pandemic bill | Va. vaccination chief: Vaccine dose supply on the rise | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Tsegay sets new world indoor record in 1,500m

The Associated Press

February 9, 2021, 5:51 PM

LIEVIN, France (AP) — Gudaf Tsegay of Ethiopia set a new 1,500 meters indoor world record by finishing in 3 minutes 53.09 seconds on Tuesday at a meet in northern France.

A world bronze medalist, Tsegay followed the fast tempo set by the pacemaker and held on to prevail over double European indoor champion Laura Muir and her teammate Melissa Courtney-Bryant. Muir set a new British indoor record by running 3:59.58.

“I’m very happy to set a world indoor record,” Tsegay said. “I have been training really hard and I set myself a target to break the world indoor record.”

Tsegay took more than two seconds off the previous record set by Genzebe Dibaba in 2014.

