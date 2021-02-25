CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC vaccine preregistration system coming Wednesday | Howard Co. vaccine update | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Torino-Sassuolo Serie A match…

Torino-Sassuolo Serie A match off due to virus cases

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Torino’s Serie A match against Sassuolo on Friday was postponed because of a rising number of coronavirus cases in the club.

Serie A’s governing body agreed on Thursday to postpone it until March 17.

Seven Torino players have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as two members of staff. The more contagious variant that emerged in England has been identified in some cases.

Three Torino players tested positive in the buildup to last Friday’s match at Cagliari. Amid reports of more possible cases, the local health authority ordered the temporary closure of the club’s training ground in Turin on Tuesday and instructed all the players and coaching staff to self-isolate at their homes and await further tests.

Torino is next due to fly to Rome for a match at Lazio on Tuesday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

USDA will loosen its telework policy, consider new remote work options

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up