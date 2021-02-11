CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Prince George's Co. back-to-school update | CDC quarantine guidance for fully-vaccinated people | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
The Latest: Women’s super-G to open worlds on sunny day

The Associated Press

February 11, 2021, 3:08 AM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

8:30 a.m.

The women’s super-G on a sunbathed Olympia delle Tofane is set to kick off the skiing world championships at 10:45 a.m. local time (0945 GMT).

The race is one of four events postponed earlier this week when excessive snowfall and persistent fog wiped out the program for the first three days.

Marta Bassino will open her home worlds as the Italian starts first.

Racing in a speed event for the first time in more than a year, Mikaela Shiffrin defends her title wearing bib No. 4.

The men’s super-G is scheduled for 1 p.m.

