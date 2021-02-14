CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » The Latest: Paris eyes…

The Latest: Paris eyes Italy’s 1st medal in worlds downhill

The Associated Press

February 14, 2021, 3:25 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — The Latest from the skiing world championships (all times local):

___

9:15 a.m.

Dominik Paris is poised to earn host nation Italy its first medal of the skiing world championships in the men’s downhill.

Paris was fastest in both training sessions on the Vertigine course over the last two days.

Vincent Kriechmayr is set to open the race at 11 a.m. as the Austrian chases his second medal after winning gold in Thursday’s super-G.

Other medal contenders for the downhill include Beat Feuz and Matthias Mayer.

Overall World Cup champion Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is out for the season with a knee injury.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD has vaccinated more than 800,000 employees

Agencies relying more often on direct hire authorities to compete for talent, MSPB says

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up