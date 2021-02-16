All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|14
|8
|3
|2
|1
|19
|44
|36
|Huntsville
|15
|8
|7
|0
|0
|16
|44
|43
|Macon
|10
|6
|2
|1
|1
|14
|26
|20
|Birmingham
|14
|5
|6
|3
|0
|13
|35
|47
|Knoxville
|13
|6
|7
|0
|0
|12
|37
|40
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.