All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Pensacola
|10
|6
|3
|0
|1
|13
|34
|26
|Huntsville
|10
|6
|4
|0
|0
|12
|28
|30
|Birmingham
|9
|4
|4
|1
|0
|9
|28
|31
|Macon
|6
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|13
|13
|Knoxville
|9
|3
|6
|0
|0
|6
|24
|27
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Pensacola at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville at Macon, 7:30 p.m.
Huntsville at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.
