Pastrnak, Bergeron rally Bruins again, 4-3 past Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — David Pastrnak had a hat trick and assisted on Patrice Bergeron’s goal 31 seconds into overtime, and the Boston Bruins completed yet another comeback, this time beating the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Pastrnak tied it with 14.9 seconds left in regulation on the power play, then set up Bergeron’s winner with a shot from above the left circle. Took two whacks at the rebound, and the second went in for the Bruins’ third power-play goal.

Boston overcame a 3-1, third-period deficit for the third straight game after topping the Washington Capitals 4-3 in overtime Saturday and 5-3 on Monday.

Pastrnak’s tying goal came after a scramble in front. He swatted at the puck as it floated out of the air to his stick.

Bergeron also had two assists for the Bruins, who have won six of seven.

Joel Farabee, Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes scored for the Flyers, who had their four-game winning streak snapped.

LIGHTNING 5, RED WINGS 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn had a goal and an assist, and the Lightning posted their third consecutive win.

Victor Hedman, Ryan McDonagh, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which remained unbeaten in five home games this season. Blake Coleman had two assists to reach 100 career points, and Andrei Vasilevskiy made 15 stops.

The Lightning stretched their home win streak against the Red Wings to 15 dating to Dec. 12, 2013.

Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which dropped their seventh straight game, including two overtime losses. Thomas Greiss was pulled after allowing three goals on five shots, and Calvin Pickard made 17 saves.

