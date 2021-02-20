FBC Glance

All Times EST
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cincinnati
|6
|0
|248
|90
|9
|1
|375
|168
|Tulsa
|6
|0
|187
|123
|6
|3
|244
|194
|Memphis
|5
|3
|223
|259
|8
|3
|341
|307
|UCF
|5
|3
|350
|262
|6
|4
|422
|332
|SMU
|4
|3
|240
|243
|7
|3
|386
|309
|Houston
|3
|3
|200
|185
|3
|5
|240
|256
|Navy
|3
|4
|156
|193
|3
|7
|166
|303
|Tulane
|3
|5
|258
|239
|6
|6
|416
|337
|East Carolina
|3
|5
|243
|270
|3
|6
|272
|319
|Temple
|1
|6
|139
|260
|1
|6
|139
|260
|South Florida
|0
|7
|181
|301
|1
|8
|208
|359
___
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Notre Dame
|9
|0
|325
|171
|10
|2
|401
|236
|Clemson
|8
|1
|411
|183
|10
|2
|522
|242
|Miami
|7
|2
|309
|246
|8
|3
|374
|297
|NC State
|7
|3
|327
|313
|8
|4
|363
|350
|North Carolina
|7
|3
|424
|303
|8
|4
|500
|353
|Boston College
|5
|5
|282
|291
|6
|5
|306
|312
|Pittsburgh
|5
|5
|264
|270
|6
|5
|319
|270
|Virginia Tech
|5
|5
|307
|315
|5
|6
|342
|353
|Virginia
|4
|5
|252
|281
|5
|5
|307
|296
|Wake Forest
|3
|4
|230
|239
|4
|5
|324
|295
|Georgia Tech
|3
|6
|218
|319
|3
|7
|239
|368
|Louisville
|3
|7
|290
|272
|4
|7
|325
|293
|Florida St.
|2
|6
|191
|300
|3
|6
|232
|324
|Duke
|1
|9
|220
|400
|2
|9
|273
|419
|Syracuse
|1
|9
|175
|322
|1
|10
|196
|360
___
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Iowa St.
|8
|1
|326
|182
|9
|3
|395
|257
|Oklahoma
|6
|2
|343
|198
|9
|2
|473
|239
|Oklahoma St.
|6
|3
|279
|217
|8
|3
|332
|258
|Texas
|5
|3
|313
|259
|7
|3
|427
|285
|TCU
|5
|4
|256
|232
|6
|4
|308
|242
|West Virginia
|4
|4
|185
|174
|6
|4
|265
|205
|Kansas St.
|4
|5
|235
|287
|4
|6
|266
|322
|Texas Tech
|3
|6
|256
|334
|4
|6
|291
|367
|Baylor
|2
|7
|210
|263
|2
|7
|210
|263
|Kansas
|0
|8
|119
|376
|0
|9
|142
|414
___
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Feb. 27
Cal Poly at UC Davis, ppd.
S. Utah at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho, 6 p.m.
Weber St. at Idaho St., 6 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Campbell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|82
|188
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hampton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|51
|142
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Feb. 27
Shorter University at Kennesaw St., 1 p.m.
Elon at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ohio St.
|5
|0
|233
|116
|7
|1
|328
|206
|Indiana
|6
|1
|211
|136
|6
|2
|231
|162
|Penn St.
|4
|5
|268
|249
|4
|5
|268
|249
|Maryland
|2
|3
|118
|160
|2
|3
|118
|160
|Michigan
|2
|4
|170
|207
|2
|4
|170
|207
|Rutgers
|3
|6
|240
|289
|3
|6
|240
|289
|Michigan St.
|2
|5
|126
|246
|2
|5
|126
|246
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Northwestern
|6
|1
|177
|102
|7
|2
|222
|143
|Iowa
|6
|2
|254
|128
|6
|2
|254
|128
|Wisconsin
|3
|3
|134
|94
|4
|3
|176
|122
|Minnesota
|3
|4
|191
|211
|3
|4
|191
|211
|Nebraska
|3
|5
|185
|235
|3
|5
|185
|235
|Purdue
|2
|4
|163
|179
|2
|4
|163
|179
|Illinois
|2
|6
|161
|279
|2
|6
|161
|279
___
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Elon
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|26
|23
|James Madison
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|0
|Richmond
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Maine
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Villanova
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
James Madison 52, Morehead St. 0
Elon 26, Davidson 23
Saturday, Feb. 27
Robert Morris at James Madison, Noon
Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.
Elon at Gardner-Webb, 3 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Marshall
|4
|1
|135
|74
|7
|3
|285
|130
|FAU
|4
|2
|133
|110
|5
|4
|170
|157
|W. Kentucky
|4
|3
|139
|149
|5
|7
|228
|304
|Charlotte
|2
|2
|123
|107
|2
|4
|162
|195
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|4
|172
|213
|3
|6
|206
|319
|FIU
|0
|3
|68
|107
|0
|5
|112
|162
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|UAB
|3
|1
|113
|80
|6
|3
|256
|193
|UTSA
|5
|2
|204
|164
|7
|5
|339
|308
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|2
|174
|174
|5
|5
|267
|347
|North Texas
|3
|4
|224
|276
|4
|6
|344
|428
|Rice
|2
|3
|117
|94
|2
|3
|117
|94
|Southern Miss.
|2
|4
|149
|156
|3
|7
|253
|323
|UTEP
|0
|4
|109
|156
|3
|5
|184
|248
___
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Columbia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cornell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Princeton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Yale
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Buffalo
|5
|0
|259
|105
|6
|1
|304
|153
|Kent St.
|3
|1
|199
|152
|3
|1
|199
|152
|Miami (Ohio)
|2
|1
|86
|80
|2
|1
|86
|80
|Ohio
|2
|1
|103
|50
|2
|1
|103
|50
|Akron
|1
|5
|103
|248
|1
|5
|103
|248
|Bowling Green
|0
|5
|57
|225
|0
|5
|57
|225
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ball St.
|5
|1
|202
|165
|7
|1
|274
|206
|Toledo
|4
|2
|210
|146
|4
|2
|210
|146
|W. Michigan
|4
|2
|250
|205
|4
|2
|250
|205
|Cent. Michigan
|3
|3
|188
|181
|3
|3
|188
|181
|E. Michigan
|2
|4
|199
|216
|2
|4
|199
|216
|N. Illinois
|0
|6
|149
|232
|0
|6
|149
|232
___
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Southern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|NC Central
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SC State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Northern
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Howard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday’s Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., Noon
Norfolk St. at SC State, 1:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Howard at Delaware St., Noon
Morgan St. at Howard, 1 p.m.
SC State at NC A&T, 1 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|North Dakota
|1
|0
|44
|21
|1
|0
|44
|21
|S. Dakota St.
|1
|0
|24
|20
|1
|0
|24
|20
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|39
|28
|S. Illinois
|0
|1
|21
|44
|1
|1
|41
|61
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|44
|108
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|20
|24
|0
|1
|20
|24
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
W. Illinois at South Dakota, ppd.
S. Dakota St. 24, N. Iowa 20
Saturday’s Games
North Dakota 44, S. Illinois 21
Illinois St. at Missouri St., ppd.
Sunday’s Games
Youngstown St. at N. Dakota St., 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
N. Iowa at Youngstown St., Noon
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 1 p.m.
Missouri St. at W. Illinois, 1 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at S. Illinois, 1 p.m.
South Dakota at Illinois St., 1 p.m.
MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|San Jose St.
|7
|0
|216
|125
|7
|1
|229
|159
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|220
|139
|5
|2
|237
|190
|Nevada
|6
|2
|239
|183
|7
|2
|277
|210
|San Diego St.
|4
|2
|173
|94
|4
|4
|197
|142
|Hawaii
|4
|4
|208
|234
|5
|4
|236
|248
|Air Force
|2
|2
|99
|73
|3
|3
|146
|90
|Fresno St.
|3
|3
|197
|180
|3
|3
|197
|180
|Wyoming
|2
|4
|159
|126
|2
|4
|159
|126
|New Mexico
|2
|5
|167
|228
|2
|5
|167
|228
|Colorado St.
|1
|3
|89
|143
|1
|3
|89
|143
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|93
|211
|1
|5
|93
|211
|UNLV
|0
|6
|104
|228
|0
|6
|104
|228
___
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bryant
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|CCSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|LIU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Merrimack College
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wagner
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Saturday, Feb. 27
Rhode Island at Bryant, 1 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|101
|96
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|6
|217
|299
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|37
|134
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|20
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sunday’s Games
E. Illinois at UT Martin, ppd.
Austin Peay at Tennessee Tech, 2:30 p.m.
Murray St. at SE Missouri, ppd.
Jacksonville St. at Tennessee St., ppd.
Sunday, Feb. 28
Tennessee St. at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
UT Martin at Murray St., 3 p.m.
SE Missouri at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Jacksonville St., 4 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Washington
|3
|1
|121
|100
|3
|1
|121
|100
|Stanford
|4
|2
|176
|190
|4
|2
|176
|190
|Oregon
|3
|2
|171
|140
|4
|3
|219
|198
|Oregon St.
|2
|5
|202
|233
|2
|5
|202
|233
|California
|1
|3
|81
|106
|1
|3
|81
|106
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|108
|154
|1
|3
|108
|154
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Southern Cal
|5
|0
|176
|125
|5
|1
|200
|156
|Colorado
|3
|1
|128
|125
|4
|2
|171
|190
|Utah
|3
|2
|151
|130
|3
|2
|151
|130
|Arizona St.
|2
|2
|161
|93
|2
|2
|161
|93
|UCLA
|3
|4
|248
|215
|3
|4
|248
|215
|Arizona
|0
|5
|87
|199
|0
|5
|87
|199
___
PATRIOT LEAGUE
North
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Colgate
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Fordham
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
South
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
PIONEER LEAGUE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Butler
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davidson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|26
|Dayton
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Drake
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Marist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|52
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|San Diego
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stetson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Florida
|8
|2
|412
|263
|8
|4
|478
|370
|Georgia
|7
|2
|299
|179
|8
|2
|323
|200
|Missouri
|5
|5
|267
|323
|5
|5
|267
|323
|Kentucky
|4
|6
|217
|264
|5
|6
|240
|285
|Tennessee
|3
|7
|215
|301
|3
|7
|215
|301
|South Carolina
|2
|8
|235
|360
|2
|8
|235
|360
|Vanderbilt
|0
|9
|133
|336
|0
|9
|133
|336
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama
|10
|0
|495
|168
|13
|0
|630
|252
|Texas A&M
|8
|1
|285
|190
|9
|1
|326
|217
|Auburn
|6
|4
|257
|237
|6
|5
|276
|272
|LSU
|5
|5
|320
|349
|5
|5
|320
|349
|Mississippi
|4
|5
|366
|363
|5
|5
|392
|383
|Mississippi St.
|3
|7
|207
|283
|4
|7
|235
|309
|Arkansas
|3
|7
|257
|349
|3
|7
|257
|349
___
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|ETSU
|1
|0
|24
|17
|1
|0
|24
|17
|Furman
|1
|0
|35
|7
|1
|0
|35
|7
|Wofford
|1
|0
|31
|14
|1
|0
|31
|14
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|13
|Mercer
|0
|1
|14
|31
|0
|4
|62
|134
|Samford
|0
|1
|17
|24
|0
|1
|17
|24
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|29
|127
|VMI
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. Carolina
|0
|1
|7
|35
|0
|4
|47
|191
___
Saturday’s Games
VMI at Chattanooga, ppd.
Wofford 31, Mercer 14
ETSU 24, Samford 17
Furman 35, W. Carolina 7
Saturday, Feb. 27
Wofford at Chattanooga, Noon
W. Carolina at Samford, 1 p.m.
Furman at VMI, 1:30 p.m.
The Citadel at Mercer, 3:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Stephen F. Austin
|1
|0
|35
|32
|6
|4
|259
|224
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|40
|37
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|87
|3
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|4
|291
|261
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|135
|188
|Abilene Christian
|0
|1
|32
|35
|1
|5
|124
|213
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lamar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Friday’s Games
Nicholls 87, Lincoln University (MO) 3
Saturday’s Games
Sam Houston St. at Incarnate Word, ppd.
Northwestern St. at Lamar, ppd.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Incarnate Word at McNeese St., 1 p.m.
Lamar at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Sam Houston St., 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|MVSU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
___
Sunday’s Games
Edward Waters at Jackson St., 2 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 26
Southern U. at Alabama St., 7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Alcorn St. at Alabama A&M, 1 p.m.
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, TBA
MVSU at Jackson St., 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Prairie View at Dallas, T.X., 4 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
East
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|0
|309
|145
|11
|1
|446
|243
|Appalachian St.
|6
|2
|256
|154
|9
|3
|406
|240
|Georgia Southern
|4
|4
|201
|210
|8
|5
|354
|270
|Georgia St.
|4
|4
|245
|267
|6
|4
|333
|317
|Troy
|3
|4
|199
|172
|5
|6
|301
|283
West
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|7
|1
|284
|184
|10
|1
|370
|242
|South Alabama
|3
|5
|153
|210
|4
|7
|219
|300
|Arkansas St.
|2
|6
|253
|314
|4
|7
|362
|409
|Texas State
|2
|6
|225
|300
|2
|10
|332
|458
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|7
|143
|312
|0
|10
|163
|420
___
MAJOR INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|1
|522
|184
|Liberty
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1
|420
|226
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3
|321
|178
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UConn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UMass
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|161
___
Sunday’s Games
Tarleton State at New Mexico St., 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 27
New Mexico Highlands at New Mexico St., 1 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS
|Conference
|All Games
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|W
|L
|PF
|PA
|Dixie State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tarleton State
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|37
|40
___
Saturday, Feb. 27
Dixie State at Tarleton State, 3 p.m.
