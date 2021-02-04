All Times EST
ECHL
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|South Carolina
|11
|7
|1
|3
|0
|17
|36
|28
|Florida
|13
|8
|5
|0
|0
|16
|54
|36
|Orlando
|11
|7
|4
|0
|0
|14
|36
|38
|Greenville
|12
|4
|3
|3
|2
|13
|37
|45
|Jacksonville
|12
|4
|6
|1
|1
|10
|28
|39
ECHL
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Indy
|9
|8
|1
|0
|0
|16
|34
|27
|Wheeling
|10
|2
|5
|3
|0
|7
|28
|38
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Allen
|17
|13
|4
|0
|0
|26
|63
|40
|Wichita
|14
|9
|4
|1
|0
|19
|47
|33
|Tulsa
|20
|7
|10
|2
|1
|17
|39
|55
|Utah
|16
|7
|4
|3
|2
|19
|49
|52
|Kansas City
|17
|7
|7
|2
|1
|17
|43
|51
|Rapid City
|19
|7
|12
|0
|0
|14
|51
|64
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
South Carolina 2, Greenville 0
Allen 4, Wichita 3
Thursday’s Games
Greenville 4, South Carolina 3
Tulsa 4, Wheeling 2
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Jacksonville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wichita at Allen, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Rapid City at Indy, 7:05 p.m.
Allen at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Utah at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.