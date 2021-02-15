Daytona 500 Winners

2021 — Michael McDowell 2020 — Denny Hamlin 2019 — Denny Hamlin 2018 — Austin Dillon 2017 — Kurt Busch…

2021 — Michael McDowell

2020 — Denny Hamlin

2019 — Denny Hamlin

2018 — Austin Dillon

2017 — Kurt Busch

2016 — Denny Hamlin

2015 — Joey Logano

2014 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2013 — Jimmie Johnson

2012 — Matt Kenseth

2011 — Trevor Bayne

2010 — Jamie McMurray

2009 — Matt Kenseth

2008 — Ryan Newman

2007 — Kevin Harvick

2006 — Jimmie Johnson

2005 — Jeff Gordon

2004 — Dale Earnhardt Jr.

2003 — Michael Waltrip

2002 — Ward Burton

2001 — Michael Waltrip

2000 — Dale Jarrett

1999 — Jeff Gordon

1998 — Dale Earnhardt

1997 — Jeff Gordon

1996 — Dale Jarrett

1995 — Sterling Marlin

1994 — Sterling Marlin

1993 — Dale Jarrett

1992 — Davey Allison

1991 — Ernie Irvan

1990 — Derrike Cope

1989 — Darrell Waltrip

1988 — Bobby Allison

1987 — Bill Elliott

1986 — Geoff Bodine

1985 — Bill Elliott

1984 — Cale Yarborough

1983 — Cale Yarborough

1982 — Bobby Allison

1981 — Richard Petty

1980 — Buddy Baker

1979 — Richard Petty

1978 — Bobby Allison

1977 — Cale Yarborough

1976 — David Pearson

1975 — Benny Parsons

1974 — Richard Petty

1973 — Richard Petty

1972 — A.J. Foyt

1971 — Richard Petty

1970 — Pete Hamilton

1969 — Lee Roy Yarbrough

1968 — Cale Yarborough

1967 — Mario Andretti

1966 — Richard Petty

1965 — Fred Lorenzen

1964 — Richard Petty

1963 — Tiny Lund

1962 — Fireball Roberts

1961 — Marvin Panch

1960 — Junior Johnson

1959 — Lee Petty

