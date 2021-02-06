CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US tops 500,000 deaths | Montgomery Co. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Burnley, Brighton draw 1-1 to inch clear of EPL bottom 3

The Associated Press

February 6, 2021, 2:52 PM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Johann Berg Gudmundsson made amends for an earlier mistake by scoring the equalizer for Burnley to match Brighton 1-1 as both sides stayed clear from the English Premier League relegation zone on Saturday.

Lewis Dunk’s towering header from a corner sailed into the net in the 36th minute despite the presence of Gudmundsson at the back post, with the Iceland winger seemingly losing his footing in the pouring rain at the crucial moment.

However, Gudmundsson’s strike eight minutes after halftime ensured an eighth draw in the most recent 11 meetings between the teams.

Ex-Brighton striker Ashley Barnes was denied by an offside flag shortly after the equalizer.

Burnley remained 17th and stayed eight points clear of the bottom three, after third-to-last Fulham drew with West Ham 0-0 later Saturday.

Brighton was 10 ahead of Fulham after extending its unbeaten run to six matches, which included a shock win over defending champion Liverpool in midweek. That came after beating Tottenham last Sunday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

