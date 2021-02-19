CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Specialist calls J&J vaccine a 'winner' | Youth coping with pandemic | Single-dose vaccinations in Va. | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Australian Open Results

The Associated Press

February 19, 2021, 6:09 AM

Saturday

At Melbourne Park

Melbourne, Australia

Purse: AUD32,790,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Championship

Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Mixed Doubles

Championship

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.

