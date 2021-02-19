Australian Open Results

Saturday
At Melbourne Park
Melbourne, Australia
Purse: AUD32,790,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA (AP) _ Results Saturday from Australian Open at Melbourne Park (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Championship
Naomi Osaka (3), Japan, def. Jennifer Brady (22), United States, 6-4, 6-3.
Mixed Doubles
Championship
Rajeev Ram, United States, and Barbora Krejcikova (6), Czech Republic, def. Matthew Ebden and Sam Stosur, Australia, 6-1, 6-4.
