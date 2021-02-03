CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Winter weather disrupts vaccine shipment | DC update; what about federal workers? | Airport testing sites | Latest COVID test results
Atlético forward João Félix tests positive for COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 3, 2021, 6:43 AM

MADRID (AP) — Portugal forward João Félix has tested positive for the coronavirus, Atlético Madrid said Wednesday.

The club said the 21-year-old player is in isolation at home and is following the recommendations of local health authorities as well as the Spanish league’s COVID-19 protocol.

Atlético did not give any other details about his health condition.

The team has a 10-point lead over Barcelona and Real Madrid with a game in hand in the Spanish league.

Atlético’s next league match is against Celta Vigo at home on Monday. It hosts Chelsea in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on Feb. 23.

