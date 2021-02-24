CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC mayor's sister dies of COVID-19 complications | Va. update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Home » Sports » American forward Daryl Dike…

American forward Daryl Dike scores 1st goal for Barnsley

The Associated Press

February 24, 2021, 10:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

American forward Daryl Dike scored his first goal for Barnsley, in the 90th minute of a 2-0 win over Stoke on Wednesday night that extended its unbeaten streak to five in England’s second tier League Championship.

Dike, on loan from Orlando in Major League Soccer, put a low, right-footed shot from the edge of the 6-yard box past onrushing goalkeeper Angus Gunn at Oakwell.

The 20-year-old debuted for Barnsley on Feb. 1 after he was obtained on a loan for the rest of the season.

Callum Styles had put Barnsley ahead in the ninth minute.

Barnsley is eighth with 48 points after 31 matches in the 46-game league season. It is one point behind Cardiff, which has played 32 games, for the final berth in the promotion playoffs.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

SolarWinds fallout sparks calls for mandatory incident reporting, repercussions after cyber attacks

USPS 10-year plan looks to redefine 'unachievable' service standards

Best, brightest federal cyber workers competing in ‘save the world’ scenario

Flatter defense budgets means Congress will look for savings and legacy cuts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up