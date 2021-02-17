CORONAVIRUS NEWS: New Md. vaccine appointment call center | Biden on school plans | Local vaccine numbers | DC-region test results
Home » Sports » All French rugby players…

All French rugby players return negative tests for COVID-19

The Associated Press

February 17, 2021, 4:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARCOUSSIS, France (AP) — Every player on France’s national rugby team has tested negative for the coronavirus and has been authorized to go home after coach Fabien Galthie returned a positive result, the country’s rugby federation said Wednesday.

The players were tested on Tuesday evening following Galthie’s positive result. They will be allowed to leave France’s training camp but will need to stay in isolation.

Another staff member, William Servat, returned a positive test, bringing to three the number of positive cases within the squad, the federation said.

Further tests will be carried out at Marcoussis on Friday and Sunday when players return to the training center.

France’s next game in the Six Nations tournament is against Scotland on Feb. 28. Les Tricolores opened with two straight wins, beating Italy and Ireland.

The squad for the game against Scotland will be announced on Wednesday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Oversight offices see glimmers of progress in DoD, VA electronic health records

DHS, NSA showing zero trust is more than a buzzword

Agencies should offer leave to federal employees to get vaccines, new task force says

SDA preparing to by 150 satellites in next tranche of military space architecture

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up