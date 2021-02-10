CORONAVIRUS NEWS: COVID-19 vaccine side effects after 2nd dose | COVID appointment scams spike | Latest COVID vaccine numbers | Genetic analysis help in virus fight
10-man West Brom draws 0-0 at Burnley in Premier League

The Associated Press

February 20, 2021, 1:28 PM

BURNLEY, England (AP) — West Bromwich Albion overcame Semi Ajayi’s first-half red card but wasted several scoring chances in a 0-0 draw against Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mike Dean, refereeing his first match since asking for a break after receiving death threats on social media, dismissed Ajayi after the defender’s handball denied Matej Vydra from going clean through on goal.

That left the relegation-threatened visitors to play with 10 men for the remaining hour but they had the clearer chances after the break, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mbaye Diagne and Matheus Pereira all going close.

Diagne clattered the top of the crossbar from close range while Pereira’s effort was blocked on the line by James Tarkowski, with West Brom settling for a draw that leaves them 11 points adrift of Premier League safety.

Burnley is nine points clear of the drop zone.

