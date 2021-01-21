US Figure Skating Championships Results

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press Wednesday At Orleans Arena Las Vegas Junior Pairs Free Skate

1. Anastasiia Smirnova, Yarmouth Ice Club, and Danil Siianytsia, All Year FSC, 110.78 free skate, 169.85 total points.

2. Isabelle Martins, Chicago FSC, and Ryan Bedard, Northern Ice SC, 95.88, 148.02.

3. Valentina Plazas, Panthers FSC, and Maximiliano Fernandez, Arctic FSC, 90.22, 137.26.

4. Catherine Rivers, Knoxville FSC, and Timmy Chapman, Central Florida FSC, 88.04, 134.01.

5. Sydney Cooke, Elite Edge SC, and Keyton Bearinger, Detroit SC, 82.78, 131.39.

6. Aleksandra Prudsky, SC of Houston, and Daniel Tioumentsev, Dallas FSC, 76.07, 119.38.

7. Haley Conrad, Dallas FSC, and Kristofer Ogren, Kansas City FSC, 62.78, 97.32.

8. Juliette Reed, Skokie Valley SC, and Jordan Gillette, Skokie Valley SC, 59.57. 94.74.

Junior Ladies Free Skate

1. Isabeau Levito, SC Of Southern New Jersey, 121.82 free skate, 187.48 total points.

2. Kanon Smith, All Year FSC, 123.36, 185.88.

3. Clare Seo, Broadmoor SC. 113.24, 173.51.

4. Ava Ziegler, SC of New York, 107.04, 160.77.

5. Elsa Cheng, Skokie Valley SC, 105.10, 158.85.

6. Kate Wang, SC of San Francisco, 99.73, 158.01.

7. Adele Zheng, DuPage FSC, 94.06, 149.89.

8. Mia Kalin, St. Moritz ISC, 96.25, 148.17.

9. Jessica Lin, Dallas FSC, 96.02, 147.57.

10. Abigail Ross, Wasatch FSC, 90.54, 143.89.

11. Tamnhi Huynh, Dallas FSC, 82.23, 140.17.

12. Maryn Pierce, Broadmoor SC, 97.87, 138.92.

Junior Ice Dance Free Dance

1. Katarina Wolfkostin and Jeffrey Chen, Peninsula SC, 98.41 free dance, 167.22 total points.

2. Oona Brown and Gage Brown, SC of New York, 96.71, 162.91.

3. Katarina DelCamp, Dallas FSC, and Ian Somerville, Washington FSC, 87.04, 147.30.

4. Isabella Flores, Broadmoor SC, and Dimitry Tsarevski, All Year FSC, 86.42, 146.40.

5. Angela Ling, Peninsula SC, and Caleb Wein, Washington FSC, 84.20, 140.47.

6. Leah Neset, Magic City FSC, and Artem Markelov, Magic City FSC, 77.26, 128.02.

7. Elizabeth Tkachenko, Washington FSC, and Alexei Kiliakov, Washington FSC, 76.22, 124.55.

8. Elliana Peal and Ethan Peal, Scott Hamilton SC, 66.02, 109.73.

9. Vanessa Pham, SC of Houston, and Jonathan Rogers, Texas Gulf Coast FSC, 65.08, 109.66.

10. Gracie Vainik, SC of Novi, and Daniel Brykalov, All Year FSC, 63.08, 104.07.

Junior Mens Free Skate

1. Eric Prober, Panthers FSC, 127.79 free skate, 192.83 total points.

2. Joseph Klein, Skokie Valley SC, 123.70, 187.30.

3. Samuel Mindra, Portland ISC, 121.12, 181.49.

4. Jacob Sanchez, Hudson Valley FSC, 110.64, 177.55.

5. Daniel Martynov, Great Lakes FSC, 114.39, 176.45.

6. Lucas Broussard, Highland SC, 120.43, 175.49.

7. Matthew Nielsen, Winterhurst FSC, 109.99, 172.30.

8. Michael Xie, All Year FSC, 105.95, 163.84.

9. Liam Kapeikis, Wenatchee FSC, 104.52, 162.89.

10. Robert Yampolsky, North Jersey FSC, 99.25, 160.85.

11. Robert Yampolsky, North Jersey FSC, 95.06, 152.99.

12. Maxim Zharkov, Dallas FSC, 75.76, 141.27.

