Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 29, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 9 6 3 0 0 12 27 26
Pensacola 9 5 3 0 1 11 32 25
Macon 5 3 1 1 0 7 12 11
Birmingham 8 3 4 1 0 7 24 30
Knoxville 9 3 6 0 0 6 24 27

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Macon 2, Knoxville 1

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 3, Knoxville 0

Pensacola 4, Birmingham 1

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

