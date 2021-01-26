CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fauci warns against Super Bowl parties | Local vaccination numbers | Test results in DC, Md., Va.
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 26, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 8 5 3 0 0 10 24 26
Pensacola 8 4 3 0 1 9 28 24
Birmingham 7 3 3 1 0 7 23 26
Knoxville 7 3 4 0 0 6 23 22
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

