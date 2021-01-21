CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Overview of COVID-19 vaccines worldwide | Fauci on kids' vaccinations | Md. launches vaccine outreach campaign | Latest regional test results
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 21, 2021, 11:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Biden's choice to lead VA promises to 'unstick' agency's complex challenges

Pandemic shows U.S. needs to beef up biological defenses

House Democrats seek expansion of paid leave program for federal employees

CFOs dropped 'business as usual' in overseeing COVID-19 spending

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up