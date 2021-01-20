INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Roads, bridges, Metro | Star-studded lineup | Committee confident about security | Day 1 for Biden
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 20, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Huntsville 7 4 3 0 0 8 19 22
Pensacola 6 3 2 0 1 7 21 18
Birmingham 6 3 2 1 0 7 19 21
Macon 4 2 1 1 0 5 10 10
Knoxville 5 2 3 0 0 4 17 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Macon at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Pensacola at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Huntsville at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

