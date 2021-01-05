INAUGURATION NEWS: FBI warned of 'war' at US Capitol, report says | Lawmakers test positive for COVID-19 after attack | Howard U celebrates VP-elect Harris | The Latest
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

January 5, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 9
Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10
Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12
Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7
Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

