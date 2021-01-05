All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 9…

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Pensacola 4 3 1 0 0 6 16 9 Huntsville 4 2 2 0 0 4 9 10 Birmingham 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 12 Macon 3 1 1 1 0 3 4 7 Knoxville 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 3

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8:30 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

