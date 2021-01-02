CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Tips to help teens weather the pandemic | COVID-19 outbreaks at Northern Va. long-term care facilities | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Sports » Son scores 100th Tottenham…

Son scores 100th Tottenham goal in 3-0 win over Leeds in EPL

The Associated Press

January 2, 2021, 9:34 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Son Heung-min scored his 100th Tottenham goal in a 3-0 victory over Leeds that ended a four-game winless run and sent Jose Mourinho’s side up to third place in the Premier League on Saturday.

Son also set up the third with a corner headed in by Toby Alderweireld five minutes into the second half.

But it is the partnership with Harry Kane that Son has benefited from so much, combining now for 16 goals in as many league games this season.

Kane, who put Tottenham ahead with a penalty in the 29th minute, sent in the cross that Son ran to the near-post to meet and he clipped a shot inside the post in the 43rd.

The South Korea forward has reached a century of goals in his sixth season at Tottenham, which won its first league game in a month.

But there was a blot on the performance with Matt Doherty sent off after receiving a second booking in stoppage time for a late challenge on Paolo Hernandez.

Leeds, which had won three of its last four games, is 11th in the standings in its first season back in the top division after 16 years.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Trump makes 2021 federal pay raise official for civilian employees

29 Palms, Huntsville, Fort Huachuca among areas that will get biggest boosts to military housing stipends in 2021

VA restarts collection notices for benefits overpayments after COVID put them on hold

USPS, stretched to its limits in 2020, sees ‘light at the end of tunnel’ in new year

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up