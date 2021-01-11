INAUGURATION NEWS: What you need to know | Bridges, roads and transit | FBI vetting Guard | National Mall closed
Promoted Spezia beats Sampdoria 2-1 in Ligurian derby

The Associated Press

January 11, 2021, 4:55 PM

LA SPEZIA, Italy (AP) — Spezia beat Sampdoria 2-1 in a Ligurian derby on Monday to register consecutive victories for the first time in its debut Serie A.

It was also Spezia’s first home win; having won at Napoli last week.

M’Bala Nzola converted a second-half penalty for the winner after a header from Spezia captain Claudio Terzi put the hosts ahead early.

Antonio Candreva equalized for Samp before the break with an acrobatic volley.

Spezia moved five points clear of the drop zone, while Samp remained 11th.

Sampdoria standout Fabio Quagliarella was rested.

