PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

The Associated Press

January 16, 2021, 10:29 PM

Saturday
At Waialae Country Club
Honolulu, Hawaii
Purse: $6.6 million
Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
Third Round

Brendan Steele 65-66-61_192  -18

Kevin Na 67-66-61_194  -16

Joaquin Niemann 62-69-63_194  -16

Peter Malnati 62-69-64_195  -15

Charley Hoffman 66-65-64_195  -15

Russell Henley 66-64-65_195  -15

Chris Kirk 65-65-65_195  -15

Stewart Cink 67-63-65_195  -15

Keith Mitchell 71-62-63_196  -14

Daniel Berger 64-68-64_196  -14

Marc Leishman 66-65-65_196  -14

Nick Taylor 66-62-68_196  -14

Billy Horschel 65-66-66_197  -13

Aaron Baddeley 64-68-65_197  -13

Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-66_197  -13

Webb Simpson 65-65-67_197  -13

Anirban Lahiri 69-65-64_198  -12

Robby Shelton 66-67-65_198  -12

Patton Kizzire 64-69-65_198  -12

Nick Hardy 69-63-66_198  -12

Collin Morikawa 66-65-67_198  -12

Vaughn Taylor 64-66-68_198  -12

Mackenzie Hughes 65-69-65_199  -11

Si Woo Kim 64-70-65_199  -11

Jason Kokrak 62-71-66_199  -11

James Hahn 68-65-66_199  -11

Matt Jones 69-67-63_199  -11

Mark Hubbard 66-68-66_200  -10

Brendon Todd 70-64-66_200  -10

Michael Thompson 66-68-66_200  -10

Carlos Ortiz 66-67-67_200  -10

Kramer Hickok 67-68-65_200  -10

Ryan Armour 69-66-65_200  -10

Ryan Palmer 70-65-65_200  -10

Hudson Swafford 65-68-67_200  -10

Lanto Griffin 68-65-67_200  -10

Sergio Garcia 70-66-64_200  -10

Kevin Kisner 69-67-64_200  -10

Cameron Davis 68-66-67_201   -9

Brice Garnett 66-68-67_201   -9

Harris English 70-64-67_201   -9

Sepp Straka 69-66-66_201   -9

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66-66_201   -9

Charles Howell III 67-68-66_201   -9

Cameron Smith 67-66-68_201   -9

K.J. Choi 67-65-69_201   -9

Mike Weir 68-66-68_202   -8

Austin Cook 68-66-68_202   -8

Brian Harman 66-69-67_202   -8

Jim Herman 64-69-69_202   -8

Wesley Bryan 68-67-67_202   -8

Brian Stuard 66-67-69_202   -8

Pat Perez 68-65-69_202   -8

Troy Merritt 66-67-70_203   -7

Adam Scott 69-64-70_203   -7

Jim Furyk 69-66-68_203   -7

Emiliano Grillo 66-70-67_203   -7

Harry Higgs 65-71-67_203   -7

Scott Brown 70-66-67_203   -7

Satoshi Kodaira 69-66-69_204   -6

Nelson Ledesma 67-66-71_204   -6

Brian Gay 67-69-68_204   -6

Sebastián Muñoz 66-70-68_204   -6

Sungjae Im 68-68-68_204   -6

Zach Johnson 71-65-68_204   -6

Jerry Kelly 68-68-69_205   -5

Michael Kim 67-69-69_205   -5

Chris Baker 69-67-69_205   -5

Chez Reavie 68-68-69_205   -5

Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68-69_205   -5

Martin Trainer 70-66-70_206   -4

Robert Streb 69-66-72_207   -3

Jamie Lovemark 68-68-71_207   -3

