PGA Tour Sony Open Par Scores

|Saturday
|At Waialae Country Club
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|Purse: $6.6 million
|Yardage: 7,044; Par: 70
|Third Round
Brendan Steele 65-66-61_192 -18
Kevin Na 67-66-61_194 -16
Joaquin Niemann 62-69-63_194 -16
Peter Malnati 62-69-64_195 -15
Charley Hoffman 66-65-64_195 -15
Russell Henley 66-64-65_195 -15
Chris Kirk 65-65-65_195 -15
Stewart Cink 67-63-65_195 -15
Keith Mitchell 71-62-63_196 -14
Daniel Berger 64-68-64_196 -14
Marc Leishman 66-65-65_196 -14
Nick Taylor 66-62-68_196 -14
Billy Horschel 65-66-66_197 -13
Aaron Baddeley 64-68-65_197 -13
Hideki Matsuyama 66-65-66_197 -13
Webb Simpson 65-65-67_197 -13
Anirban Lahiri 69-65-64_198 -12
Robby Shelton 66-67-65_198 -12
Patton Kizzire 64-69-65_198 -12
Nick Hardy 69-63-66_198 -12
Collin Morikawa 66-65-67_198 -12
Vaughn Taylor 64-66-68_198 -12
Mackenzie Hughes 65-69-65_199 -11
Si Woo Kim 64-70-65_199 -11
Jason Kokrak 62-71-66_199 -11
James Hahn 68-65-66_199 -11
Matt Jones 69-67-63_199 -11
Mark Hubbard 66-68-66_200 -10
Brendon Todd 70-64-66_200 -10
Michael Thompson 66-68-66_200 -10
Carlos Ortiz 66-67-67_200 -10
Kramer Hickok 67-68-65_200 -10
Ryan Armour 69-66-65_200 -10
Ryan Palmer 70-65-65_200 -10
Hudson Swafford 65-68-67_200 -10
Lanto Griffin 68-65-67_200 -10
Sergio Garcia 70-66-64_200 -10
Kevin Kisner 69-67-64_200 -10
Cameron Davis 68-66-67_201 -9
Brice Garnett 66-68-67_201 -9
Harris English 70-64-67_201 -9
Sepp Straka 69-66-66_201 -9
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 69-66-66_201 -9
Charles Howell III 67-68-66_201 -9
Cameron Smith 67-66-68_201 -9
K.J. Choi 67-65-69_201 -9
Mike Weir 68-66-68_202 -8
Austin Cook 68-66-68_202 -8
Brian Harman 66-69-67_202 -8
Jim Herman 64-69-69_202 -8
Wesley Bryan 68-67-67_202 -8
Brian Stuard 66-67-69_202 -8
Pat Perez 68-65-69_202 -8
Troy Merritt 66-67-70_203 -7
Adam Scott 69-64-70_203 -7
Jim Furyk 69-66-68_203 -7
Emiliano Grillo 66-70-67_203 -7
Harry Higgs 65-71-67_203 -7
Scott Brown 70-66-67_203 -7
Satoshi Kodaira 69-66-69_204 -6
Nelson Ledesma 67-66-71_204 -6
Brian Gay 67-69-68_204 -6
Sebastián Muñoz 66-70-68_204 -6
Sungjae Im 68-68-68_204 -6
Zach Johnson 71-65-68_204 -6
Jerry Kelly 68-68-69_205 -5
Michael Kim 67-69-69_205 -5
Chris Baker 69-67-69_205 -5
Chez Reavie 68-68-69_205 -5
Ryosuke Kinoshita 68-68-69_205 -5
Martin Trainer 70-66-70_206 -4
Robert Streb 69-66-72_207 -3
Jamie Lovemark 68-68-71_207 -3
